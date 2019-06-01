BARTOW, County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting near Cartersville left three dead early Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened near Gray Road off Old Rudy York Road in Bartow County.
Police received a call at 4:30 p.m. regarding a shooting at a resident’s home.
When police arrived at the scene, they found three people deceased from gunshot wounds.
Investigators along with witnesses believe this incident was a murder-suicide. Police have not released the identities of the suspect nor the victims.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.