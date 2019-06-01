ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An argument lead to a shooting early Saturday afternoon, leaving three injured.
Police responded to a shooting on 12 Broad St. around 6:18 p.m. in downtown Atlanta, and according to the police report, an argument escalated into a shooting.
Two men were standing outside of the location when they engaged in a verbal dispute. When the argument escalated, both suspects fired at one another.
According to APD, two bystanders were shot along with one of the suspects.
Police were able to detain one of the suspects as he tried to flee the scene.
Officials reported both victims and suspect were in stable condition and were transported to Grady Hospital.
However, the second suspect fled the scene right after the incident. APD describe him as a black man with dreadlocks, and he was seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black sweatpants.
Investigators are performing an active search currently.
A statement from APD:
“A shooting of this nature, at this time of day in our downtown business district, is unacceptable. We will immediately begin aggressively stepping up patrols. We will also be meeting with area businesses to review their safety measures and improve safety in the area.”
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
