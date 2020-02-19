MILTON, GA (CBS46)—The Milton police department is working to track down the person who reportedly vandalized and stole from a liquor store.
According to a Facebook post from the Milton police department, on February 12, around 11: 30 p.m., a person pulled into the parking lot of Barnyard Liquors located at 15840 Birmingham Highway.
Moments later, the person reportedly exited the vehicle and broke the glass window to the front of the business.
The suspect then took a bottle of vodka before leaving the scene, police said.
The vehicle involved is believed to be a Dodge Ram 1500.
Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Bradshaw with the Milton police at christopher.bradshaw@cityofmiltonga.us.
