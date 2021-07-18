ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting at the Chevron gas station on Monroe Drive.
Police said the incident happened at 2195 Piedmont Road northeast around 8:40 p.m.
Police said the victim is alert and breathing at this time.
We have a crew en route to gather more information.
Stick with CBS46 News for the latest details on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.