ATLANTA (CBS46)--City of South Fulton Police are looking for the persons involved in a shooting during a home invasion.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning on Valley Brook Lane, near Valley Brook Terrace.
Police have released few details, but several officers arrived on the scene with their guns drawn and police SWAT members were also at the shooting.
An officer at the scene told a CBS46 employee that police are looking for several suspects.
