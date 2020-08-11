MARIETTA (CBS46)—A police K-9 helped capture a man after the man allegedly stole and crashed a Porsche.
According to a Facebook post, Marietta police officers attempted to stop a reportedly stolen Porsche on Monday at the express lane entrance on Roswell Road.
During the attempted traffic stop, police wrote the driver flipped a U-turn and then wrecked into the express lane entrance.
After the crash, the driver was allegedly tracked down by a K9 unit.
Police wrote the man was found hiding under a trash can behind a closed business.
In addition to the stolen vehicle charges, police reported the Stone Mountain man is also facing charges in Gwinnett County for kidnapping and false imprisonment.
According to Marietta police, this is the K-9’s fourth successful apprehension in the last 30 days
