ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Tech Police are reporting a possible leak near Ferst Street in Atlanta. 

Ferst Street and Fowler Street, as well as the Petit, Ford ES&T and Whitaker Buildings are all closed at this time. 

Police advise people to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 News for the latest updates. 

