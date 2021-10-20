ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia Tech Police are reporting a possible leak near Ferst Street in Atlanta.
October 20, 2021
Ferst Street and Fowler Street, as well as the Petit, Ford ES&T and Whitaker Buildings are all closed at this time.
Police advise people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
