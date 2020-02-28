ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police prepared for the worst traffic tie-ups in the city this weekend, as the iconic Centennial Olympic torch will be lit on Saturday for the first time in nearly 24 years.
The iconic cauldron that was lit by the late Muhammad Ali to kick off the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games will be re-lit for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic U.S. Marathon Trials this Saturday.
More than 700 top track athletes are expected to run the 26-mile course going through Midtown, Downtown, under the cauldron and past the Georgia State Stadium.
Police warned that several roads will be closed and there will be no street parking beginning early Saturday morning.
Major Darin Schierbaum with Atlanta Police said they have been preparing for this historic and busy weekend for some time now.
"We have been preparing for months for this exciting event.” Said Major Schierbaum. “We host a number of large festivals like the Peachtree Road Race so we have a detailed security plan that we are using to secure the route. Everything you see during big events that we have done in the past you will see this weekend."
The Kids Marathon starts at 8 am, the Marathon kicks off at 12:30 pm and ends at 3 pm in Downtown Atlanta.
Police expect heavy traffic, congestion and delays starting early Saturday morning.
Taking Marta is highly suggested.
