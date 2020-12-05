Police and canine units descended upon Lenox Square Mall Saturday evening following reports that a gunshot was heard being fired inside Neiman Marcus.
Police arrived on the scene around 6:00 p.m. and began investigating the incident. Investigators said that there appeared to have been a dispute between two individuals, after which witnesses heard a gunshot.
Both parties involved appeared to have already left the property, and police said it did not appear that anyone was struck by gunfire.
This is an ongoing investigation.
