Police activity on EB I-20

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police were able to deescalate a jumper over the expressway on EB I-20 Monday evening.

The male did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Police presence can be seen near the Boulevard exit. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and if possible, use an alternate route.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.