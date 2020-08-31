FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police were able to deescalate a jumper over the expressway on EB I-20 Monday evening.
The male did not sustain any injuries during the incident.
Police presence can be seen near the Boulevard exit.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and if possible, use an alternate route.
