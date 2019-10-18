DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A five car accident disrupted the flow of traffic Friday afternoon at the intersection of Covington Road and South Hairston Road.
At least one of the vehicles involved is that of a DeKalb County police cruiser. According to police, the two officers inside the cruiser were headed to a call when the accident occurred.
All parties involved were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known.
Investigators have not yet determined who is at fault, but did state the police cruiser had both its lights and sirens on at that time.
DeKalb Cty PD are on the scene of an officer-involved accident near Covington & Young Rd. A PIO will be on scene #DJPD— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 18, 2019
A suspect in an armed robbery caused quite the scene after allegedly stealing a vehicle, and leading police on a chase.
DeKalb police attempted to stop the vehicle near Panola Road and I-20, but were unsuccessful. The suspect then fled, leading police on a chase to northbound I-285 just north of Glenwood where the suspect crashed after striking an embankment.
The suspect was then promptly arrested.
