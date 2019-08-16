ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials with the Atlanta Police Department used its Facebook page to ask why a suspected gang member was released so quickly.
A 16-year-old repeat offender is back on the streets with an ankle monitor and under the supervision of his 24-year-old, unemployed sister.
Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier, of APD, says this is a bad call.
"The fact is we're doing him a disservice. This judge is setting this kid up for failure," said Glazier. "He's going to go out and commit more crimes, he's going to be an adult soon. He's going to end up in the Fulton County jail and his crimes are going to become more serious."
The department says the teen has been on social media bragging about how he is already out.
"There are some kids that are extremely violent, they commit multiple crimes and no one is coming in to redirect them," said Glazier. "They go through the court system and nothing happens."
The department even posted on Facebook about how Fulton County juvenile judges are making bad calls by releasing repeat offenders which police keep re-arresting.
CBS 46 reached out to the Fulton County's District Attorney Office about this and they told us they are going to review the cases and get back to us.
