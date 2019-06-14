COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A four-month long investigation into possible prostitution rings led authorities to raid two massage parlors in Gwinnett County on Friday.
The raids happened on separate sides of the city at Lucky 7 Spa at 8218 Hazelbrand Road and at Covington Spa at 1065 Access Rd. The two busts were not connected, police say.
Three people were arrested. Police seized furniture, business ledgers and thousands in cash.
Officials say they are also conducting a human trafficking investigation in connection with these raids.
“Human Trafficking has become a crisis in Metro Atlanta. Illegal massage therapy businesses are commonly linked with human trafficking," Covington Police Department Captain Ken Malcom said in a press release.
"We will continue our investigation to determine if our locations have any workers tied to this horrible crime," he said.
Investigators say one of the massage parlors raided today was mentioned as a recommended location for prostitution on an underground social media outlet that promotes this kind of activity.
Chopper 46 is at this active scene. Updates to come on CBS46 News at 4,5 and 6.
