COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three women are under arrest after Covington Police raided two massage parlors in the city.
CBS46 was at the Lucky 7 Therapy Massage on Hazelbrand Road Friday afternoon when Covington Police carried out 62-year-old Kyong Cha Oliveira in handcuffs.
Police said she was running a prostitution business inside the parlor where she also lived illegally. Undercover officers were working the case for the last four months along with The Department of Homeland Security and The Secretary of State’s Office. Officers found the women were offering sex in exchange for money after normal massage services ended. Police said there were boxes of condoms in each room of the parlors.
“We do know there were at times multiple people here over the last four months” said Covington Police Captain Ken Malcom. “This is the same individual that we had been in contact with over the course of our investigation. We are comfortable now that we have arrested the main person involved,” he said, referring to Oliveira. She is charged with solicitation of prostitution, keeping a house of prostitution, and possession of schedule 4 drugs.
Police seized massage beds, sofas and supplies and loaded them into U-Haul trucks. They also confiscated business ledgers, weight-loss pills and thousands of dollars.
Undercover officers said one client had just left when they arrived at Lucky 7.
Ten minutes away, police raided the Covington Spa, a totally different operation. They arrested 75-year-old Kyung Ja Han for "operating a house of prostitution” and 54-year-old Hyung R. Campbell for “masturbation for hire.”
CBS46 got an inside look at the parlor rooms and kitchen the women had.
Police said word spread on social media that these women would offer sex for money.
“We don’t want these individuals coming to our community,” Malcom said. “We will continue to make cases like that. This business is closing today and if another like it reopens we will watch it like a hawk. If we have any indication that they’re participating in illegal activities we will shut it down.”
Police said the business license at Lucky 7 was not registered to Oliveira, who they believe is a madam.
Police said so far, they have not found any evidence of human trafficking out of the two parlors. The two operations are not related.
