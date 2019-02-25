College Park, GA (CBS46) A young girl is okay after she was in the back seat of a vehicle that was stolen from a Clayton County gas station on Sunday.
The incident happened at the Quiktrip gas station on Riverdale Road in College Park.
Police say they received a call from 34 year-old Tutu Payne, who told them her vehicle was stolen with her young niece inside.
Officers scoured the area and later found the vehicle with the girl still inside. She was unharmed.
Police are reviewing surveillance video from the scene in order to determine a description of the suspects.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 678-610-4781.
