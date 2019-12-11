BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Almost three weeks have passed since multiple male suspects entered Buckhead restaurant Velvet Taco to commit an armed robbery.
Police nabbed one suspect, 27-year-old Qwayshawn Green, four days after the incident. He was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, false imprisonment and kidnapping.
Qwayshawn and the other suspects allegedly entered the establishment around 4:30 a.m. They managed to get away with more than $3,000 in cash.
Now, on Dec. 11, Atlanta Police have released security footage of the armed robbery in hopes that someone may be able to identify the other individuals involved.
