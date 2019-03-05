College Park, GA (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in College Park in February and they've released the make and model of a vehicle believed to be involved.
The hit-and-run crash happened on February 28 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. near the intersection with Roosevelt Highway and Spur 14.
Douglas Wayne King Jr. was killed during the incident.
Police are currently searching for a 2009 to 2015 Lincoln MKX or 2009 to 2012 Lincoln MKS in connection to the crash. The vehicle should have front end damage.
If you have seen the vehicle or have any information on the crash, you're asked to contact College Park Police at 470-446-1570.
Copyright 2019 WGCl-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
