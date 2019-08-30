ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Atlanta Police Department on Friday released a new video showing the second suspect wanted in a shooting near Clark Atlanta University.

In the video, a black male is seen wearing a black jacket with a white stripe on the sleeve. The man is also wearing what police believe are green camouflage pants and dark sneakers.

The suspect appears on the lower left-hand side of the screen. He can be seen looking toward a set a park benches multiple times before the shooting occurred.

Four female students were hit by stray bullets when the man exchanged gunfire with an individual who was sitting on the park bench.

Police said two of the students are enrolled at Spelman College and two are enrolled at Clark Atlanta University.

According to Atlanta police, a large group of people were partying before the start of the semester and the suspects were believed to be a part of the group.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.