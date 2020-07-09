ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta detectives are hoping the public can help locate a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House in downtown Atlanta.
According to police, on June 3rd, officers responded to the Waffle House on Courtland Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Moments after the shooting, the man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
At the time of the shooting, police said there was an argument between a man and another man at the restaurant https://bit.ly/3iOheOG.
Employees asked the men to leave, however, after leaving the restaurant, the suspect fired several shots, striking an innocent bystander who was not involved in the argument.
On July 8th, detectives released a surveillance photo of the person they believe did the shooting.
The suspect, police said, was last seen fleeing in a white Audi Q8 SUV, and he was wearing an orange hat, white tank top and light blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
