ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are searching for individuals who may have been connected to a fatal Dec. 6 shooting on Cleveland Avenue.
Kyria Baker was discovered around 6:35 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have now released security footage from the 300 block of Cleveland Ave where a dark-colored SUV is seen backing into a parking space before the fatal shooting.
Police are now hoping the public will be able to assist with identifying possible suspects. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is possible for anyone with information leading to an arrest and indictment.
