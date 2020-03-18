ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in several robberies in southwest Atlanta.
According to a press release from Atlanta police, the first robbery reportedly occurred on February 8 near the 200 block of Trinity Avenue.
Around 8:00 p.m., the suspect approached two people, produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s belongings, according to a police spokesperson.
The second alleged robbery occurred on February 14 near the 100 block of Walker Street, police said. Police said that robbery also happened around 8:00 p.m. and the armed suspect demanded two victims’ belongings as well.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the sketch is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.