The DeKalb Police department is warning the public to remain aware their surroundings, including when they are home.
According to police a 'Peeping Tom' was caught doing just that, looking into the window of an apartment complex on E. Ponce de Leon Avenue and Juliette Road. Police say the suspect exposed himself while watching a woman inside the apartment.
The suspect only fled the scene when he realized he's been spotted by the woman.
If anyone recognizes the man in the sketch, they are asked to contact police.
