SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta and Sandy Springs police are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping and robbing several women around metro Atlanta.

They’re asking for the community’s help in identifying him.

“He said, drive, or I’ll blow your f*ing head off,” one victim told CBS46’s Melissa Stern.

At least two police departments are looking for the same suspect, suspected of robbing and kidnapping at least three women in just two weeks.

“He enters their vehicle and they drive to an ATM to withdraw cash,” said Sgt. Salvador Ortega, with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Police said the first happened on September 25th on Piedmont Road.

The victim was leaving her hair salon and getting into her car--when the suspect suddenly jumped in.

“He terrorized me,” that victim said.

She added that she used every trick in the book to convince him to let her live.

“He said he was desperate,” she said.

He must be, as police say two days later—he struck again at a nearby gas station on Sidney Marcus Blvd.

Again, he demanded she drive him to an ATM and withdraw hundreds of dollars.

The next week—another kidnapping.

This time in Sandy Springs at private condos on Roswell Road.

“He hasn’t shown any violence, so we recommend they follow his instructions, so they don’t get hurt,” Sgt. Ortega added.

CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke to the most recent victim on the phone, and at her request we’re not naming the complex, as she said she’s terrified the man will return.

Sgt. Ortega said that woman was on her phone in her car when she was kidnapped. He said this is a crime of opportunity.

“Everybody needs to be aware of their surroundings, make sure that when you’re inside your vehicle, in a parking lot, or at a gas station, make sure you know who’s around you, make sure your car is locked,” added Sgt. Ortega, “If anyone out there was also a victim and they haven’t reported it, contact their local police department.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

RELATED ARTICLE: