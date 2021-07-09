ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men allegedly connected to a southwest Atlanta shooting.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on June 18 in the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital conscious and breathing.
At the time of the shooting, Atlanta police released a statement saying, “the victim stated after a verbal altercation the suspect produced a handgun shooting the victim. Two males were last seen leaving the scene in a small sedan.”
On Thursday, an Atlanta police department spokesperson released photos of two men possibly connected to the shooting.
Police are searching for the man wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and brown shoes. The second man police said may be connected to the shooting was wearing a gray hoodies jacket and shorts.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
