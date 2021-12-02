ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police have released video from an officer’s body-worn camera showing the moment that prompted Sandy Springs police to arrest Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcelle Ozuna during a May 29 domestic dispute.
The video shows an officer approach Ozuna’s front door, which was open. The video briefly shows Ozuna’s right hand on his wife’s neck.
"Get your hands off of her!” the officer shouts. “Get on the ground, get on the ground!"
Ozuna complied with the commands.
With the arrest hanging over his head -- plus two dislocated fingers on his left hand – Ozuna did not take part as the Braves made their World Series run.
Ozuna’s wife, who was arrested herself a year earlier for allegedly hitting her husband in the face with a soap dish, told police that in the Sandy Springs incident, Ozuna took her two cell phones without her permission.
The video shows Ozuna dropping the phones from his right hand as he raises his arms to comply with the officer.
He was originally charged with felonies, including aggravated assault by strangulation, but the counts were later reduced to family violence charges, and he agreed to complete a family intervention program.
Earlier this week, Major League Baseball retroactively suspended Ozuna for 20 games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy. That cost him more than $1.5 million.
The retroactive punishment means Ozuna will be eligible to return to the Braves next season for the second year of his $65 million four-year contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.