EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- East Point Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a man wanted in a shooting at a restaurant owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss Tucker.
In the video, the man is seen entering the restaurant wearing a red tracksuit and white sneakers. He also appears to be wearing a black hat. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the criminal(s) involved.
The shooting happened Feb. 14 at the Old Lady Gang Restaurant in East Point. Witnesses said a man walked into restaurant and opened fire. Three people were shot, including two innocent bystanders. All of the injuries from the shooting were said to be non-life threatening.
The popular southern cuisine establishment is owned by Burruss Tucker and her husband, television producer, Todd Tucker. The couple also own an OLG location in the downtown area on Peters Street.
Mrs. Burruss released a statement on her Instagram following the shooting that read in part:
""My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different.
Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved."
If you have information about the shooting, call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).
