ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for help identifying two people wanted in connection with a Dec. 6 murder in northwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to 62 Harwell Rd. N.W. around 8 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at Grady Hospital.
Police released a video on Tuesday showing the people they believe were involved, along with the car they were driving.
The suspects appear to have been driving a red sedan, possibly a Hyundai without window tint. The first suspect – described as a black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks or braids – can be seen running across a parking lot. He is wearing a hat and black sweat suit with a white stripe down the arms and legs. There is also an emblem on the back of the jacket.
The second suspect – a black man 5’7” to 5’8” tall – is seen entering a business. He is wearing a low afro, a skull cap and a dark clothing.
In October, a man was found in his car at the same location on Harwell Road with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Police told CBS46 they do not believe the crimes are related.
Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or 404-577-TIPS (8477).
