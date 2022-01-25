Heavy police presence in midtown Atlanta after reports of armed man on roof

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Heavy police presence was seen in midtown Atlanta Tuesday afternoon after reports of an armed man on a rooftop. 

The man was seen on the roof of a building on Glen Iris Drive around 4 p.m.

At this time, police have removed the man from the rooftop without incident. He is awaiting medical evaluation. 

Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story. 

Police remove armed man from rooftop in midtown Atlanta

