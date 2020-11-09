Roswell police are encouraging consumers to report phone scams to local and federal agencies.
According to a Facebook post, reports against a phone scam can help in the collection of evidence for lawsuits against the scammers.
There are several agencies a citizen can file a report against scammers.
Report telephone scams online to the Federal Trade Commission: 1-877-382-4357. The FTC is the primary government agency that collects scam complaints.
Report all robocalls and unwanted telemarketing calls to the Do Not Call Registry:https://www.donotcall.gov/
Report caller ID spoofing to the Federal Communications Commission either online or by phone: 1-888-225-5322 or https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us
For more assistance in resolving consumer issues, you can report scams to The State of Georgia: https://www.usa.gov/state-consumer/georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.