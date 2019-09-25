COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County police officers rescued a man asleep in his car that was parked on railroad tracks in Vinings near Paces Ferry Road.
The Department posted dash cam footage showing two officers rush to get the man out of his car seconds before a train hit it.
In the video you can hear the officers trying to wake the man up and ultimately shatter the windows to his locked car to get him to safety.
"It's very crazy," said Jason Cheu, who owns a business on Paces Ferry Road.
Cheu told CBS46 there have been changes at the tracks to help keep people off of them when a train is coming, but in this case, that didn't matter.
"There used to be one gate on each side and people zigzag through it," he said. "Now it's been two gates on each side, it feels a little safer than before."
