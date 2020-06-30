STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead and a juvenile injured following shootings at two separate scenes in Stone Mountain late Monday night.
DeKalb County Police were called to a shooting scene involving a juvenile on the 1300 block of Blue Birch Lane around 11:50 p.m. Officers found the juvenile shot in the leg. Just a short distance away near an area Citgo gas station, officers found a man fatally shot.
Police have not released any identities and there's no description on suspects but they do believe the shootings are connected.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.