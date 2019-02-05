Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Varsity restaurant in Atlanta.
The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the restaurant on North Avenue.
Spring Street is shut down at North Avenue as police investigate so you'll want to avoid the area altogether.
Not many details are known, including the condition of the victim. Police have yet to determine a motive.
It's also unclear if any suspects are in custody.
Police did say that the shooting was not affiliated with the restaurant.
Person shot in the #Varsity parking lot. The restaurant was not open at the time. More to come.. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/TSixPyFJaV— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) February 5, 2019
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
