ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) Roswell Police are asking for commuters to avoid Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell as officers have responded to a suspicious package in the area.
The incident is unfolding at the SunTrust Bank location and lanes are blocked on Holcomb Bridge between Alpharetta Street and Old Roswell Road.
There is also construction taking place in the area and traffic is heavy.
SunTrust bank is currently closed as crews work to clear the scene.
No word on what the suspicious package contains.
The Cobb County Police explosive ordinance disposal unit is assisting in the situation.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
