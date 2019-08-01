DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Duluth Police were called to a SWAT situation Thursday evening around 9 p.m.
Police say a person was barricaded inside a building located in the 3300 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
It was not immediately known what lead to the situation.
CBS46 crews are headed to the scene. We will update this story as details develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.