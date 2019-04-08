Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are currently on the scene of a standoff at a home in southwest Atlanta.
The incident is unfolding at a home on Venetian Drive near Graymont Drive.
Atlanta Police say the suspect is believed to be armed and there are as many as five children inside the home.
It's unclear what prompted the standoff.
