Few details are known after a third fatal shooting in the same area of southwest Atlanta in just the past three nights.
According to Atlanta Police, a passerby saw a man laying on the ground on the 1700 block of Kimberly Road and called 911. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim has not been identified but police say he is a white male between the ages of 35 to 45. No suspect information is available and there were no witnesses on the scene.
This comes on the heels of two other fatal shootings in the area on Tuesday.
The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Campbellton Road. One man was killed and another injured after police say an argument led to gunfire. The second shooting happened just before midnight outside of a recording studio on the 3700 block of Campbellton Road. Police say two male victims were found shot and killed in the parking lot.
If you have any information on any of these incidents, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.