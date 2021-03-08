A person was found dead while police were investigating a burned out vehicle in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
Officers were initially called to the 900 block of Center Hill Avenue for a vehicle fire around 2 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the body. No other information has been released.
If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
