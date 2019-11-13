GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County police are trying to track down the shooter who killed one man and critically wounded another during what was initially reported as a road rage incident Tuesday night.
The occupants of a silver Nissan Altima originally told police someone fired shots into their car after a dispute that began on I-85 northbound. They said the driver of a red car followed them, exiting at Indian Trail Road where he fired the shots.
When police arrived just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Indian Trail and Hillcrest roads, they found five young men in the Altima. Two had been shot.
Junior Lanuza-Gutierrez, 16, did not survive. Erik Vargas, 20, was in critical condition when paramedics rushed him to a hospital.
After an hours-long investigation, police revealed to CBS46 that they believe the “road rage” claim was a lie to cover up an attempted robbery.
Detectives believe the shooting actually took place in the parking lot of a shopping center at the intersection of Indian Trail and Dickins Road.
Authorities arrested the three uninjured occupants of the Altima: Harry Richardson, 20; Anthoney Esquero, 18; and Kevin Gallardo, 17. Each faces charges of felony murder and criminal attempt at robbery, police said.
They continue to search for the shooter who possibly was trying to defend himself.
“Our biggest question is why didn’t you call the police?” said Sgt. Jake Smith, a spokesman for the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 770-513-5300. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
