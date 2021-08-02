Emergency crews respond to major accident with injuries in Powder Springs

UPDATE (CBS46) — The Cobb County Police Department now says this incident was part of an officer-involved shooting.

CBS46 confirmed it was a multi-agency investigation. When Powder Springs Police and the FBI learned the suspect was in the area, 
they tried to arrest him, that's when the suspect began to take off. It was a Powder Springs Officer who shot the suspect in the arm. 
 
Despite the wound in his arm, the suspect led police on a chase in Cobb County, eventually turning from C.H. James Parkway onto 
Brownsville Road. Near the intersection, Cobb officials say police did a PIT maneuver forcing the chase to end where the suspect surrendered. 
 
Officials say the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was taken the hospital for his arm wound.  

Initial story below.

____________________________________________________________

COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A police chase in Cobb County ended in the arrest of a suspected armed robber. 

The incident caused emergency crew members to clear a major accident with reports of injuries at the intersection of Brownsville Road and C.H. James Parkway in Powder Springs around 4 p.m. on Monday. 

Authorities have not yet released further details at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. 

Stay with CBS46 News on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

