DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead after he was shot while allegedly trying to break into a home in Doraville early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened at a home on the 3300 block of Northlake Trail, just feet away from Pleasantdale Elementary School.
Not many details are known about what happened but police say the suspect allegedly broke into the home and was carrying a machete before he was fatally shot by the homeowner.
No identities have been released.
It's unclear is charges will be filed.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.