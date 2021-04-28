FLOYD County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Rome man accused of assaulting a teen and attempting to lure another child on social media is now behind bars and faces several charges.
The months long investigation, ended in the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Minter at his home in West Rome. The initial investigation revealed that Minter allegedly befriended a teen walking down the road in March.
Minter and the victim began communicating on social media and one day she again asked for transportation, police said. He agreed and then took the 16-year-old victim to a location where he forcibly raped the teen, Floyd County investigators reported.
According to authorities, prior to knowing about the sexual assault, police investigators had already been in contact with Minter online when he popped up on social media and began engaging an officer who represented herself as a 14-year-old child. He then immediately questioned her age and allegedly pushed a sexually charged conversation.
Investigators allege that Minter insisted on meeting the child to engage in sex acts at her home.
He then instructed “the child” to delete all of her messages, police said. Authorities are concerned about the pattern of simultaneous conduct with separate young victims who were unrelated, and are asking for assistance from the public.
Minter was charged with rape and obscene communication with a child.
If anyone has information about Minter or the pair of investigations, please contact detective@floydcountyga.org or call our investigators at 706-235-7766.
