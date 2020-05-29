SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County man turned himself in to police following a shooting that killed a Roswell man late Thursday afternoon.
Smyrna Police were dispatched around around 5:34 p.m. after a person shot call at the Wyndcliff Apartments on Cobb Parkway. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man inside of a white Nissan Versa with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim in this fatal shooting has been identified as Anthony Aguilar of Roswell. Aguilar was pronounced dead on the scene.
Later that evening, a man contacted the Smyrna Police Department to advise them that he had been involved in a shooting at the apartment complex. Kristion White turned himself in to police and was taken into custody without incident in the area of Falling Water Drive in Smyrna. White now faces a slew of charges including one count of felony murder.
Officers told CBS46 White will be held in Cobb County Jail with no bond. This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
