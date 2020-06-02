DEKALB CO. (CBS46)—A man involved in a fatal shooting at a metro-Atlanta Walmart will not face charges, according to police.
A statement from DeKalb County police reported officers responded to a person shot at the Walmart on Gresham Road, near I-20.
The shooting happened Monday around 2:00 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man in his mid-60s shot inside of the Walmart, police wrote.
Detectives detained a man in his late 50s for questioning.
According to DeKalb County police, “today’s shooting is the result of self-defense. The suspect was released and will not face charges.”
Police wrote the victim’s identity will be released once police notify his family.
