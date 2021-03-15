Gwinnett County police are asking for help in finding an alleged serial thief accused of stealing from a discount tool retailer.
According to a police spokesperson, Jared Pierce reportedly stole from multiple Home Freight stores across the county over the past 14 months.
Pierce has allegedly stolen thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise and he targets welders, plasma cutters, and generators during his heists.
Pierce’s latest alleged theft was on Sunday in Lawrenceville. “During that incident, he loaded up a dolly full of welders and walked right past an employee who tried to stop him as he fled”, according to a police spokesperson.
Police said Pierce uses multiple vehicles during thefts.
Pierce is 6’02 and approximately 245 pounds. He has long dread locks that he often pulls back, and he walks with a distinct limp.
According to a statement from police, detectives believe Pierce will continue to steal from Harbor Freight stores until he is located and arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
