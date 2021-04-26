SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Newnan woman is behind bars and faces a slew of charges following a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a man and his dog on Sunday.
Around 8 p.m., Sandy Springs Police responded to Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive after hearing reports of a hit-and-run incident in the area.
When police arrived to the scene, they discovered 25-year-old Michael Farmer of Sandy Springs and his dog, Bruce, dead after being struck by a vehicle.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2020 white Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag who was traveling eastbound, allegedly struck Farmer and then fled the scene, police reported.
Minutes prior to this deadly incident, investigators say the same hit-and-run vehicle had been involved in an additional hit-and-run crash with another vehicle while in the area of Roswell Road and I-285.
Police identified the suspect to be 38-year-old Dominique Houston of Newnan. "With the assistance of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle and Houston were located in Newnan," said the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Houston was charged with following too closely, two counts of hit-and-run, vehicular homicide in the first degree, and reckless driving.
Very limited details are available at this this time, stay with CBS46 as more information becomes available.
