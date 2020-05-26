POWDER SPRINGS (CBS46)—A Cobb County woman is recovering in a local hospital after quick actions from Powder Springs police officers saved her life.
According to a Facebook post from Powder Springs police, officers went to do a welfare check at a woman’s home on Sunday.
The woman’s family sent police to the home because the woman's family had not heard from the woman all day, and the family normally speak with the woman regularly.
When officers arrived, according to the Facebook post, they encountered a man who was under the influence of an “illicit drug”.
Officers were able to convince the man to let them inside of the home where police found a woman who was not responsive and very badly injured.
Officers detained the man, and then the officers began lifesaving training on the woman.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital in stable but critical condition, police wrote.
“It is without a doubt that had it not been for the training, knowledge, professionalism, and life-saving efforts these guys and gals demonstrated there would have been a very different outcome”, the Facebook post stated.
The man was charged with multiple aggravated felonies and transported to the Cobb County jail.
