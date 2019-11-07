HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fourteen-year-old Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera has been reported missing in Hall County.
Deputies believe the teen may have runaway with 23-year-old Gregory Austin Cline. The two may be in the Greenville, South Carolina area in a gray 1998 Honda Accord with tag number 4607MW.
The teen is described as 5'1", weighs around 126 pounds, and has brown hair with hazel eyes.
Anyone with information of the teen or Cline's location is asked to contact police or Investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.
