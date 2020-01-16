ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a couple who were involved in a hit and run accident that left one injured on Thursday.
Around 11:15 a.m. officers reported to an accident on the 1800 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.
According to investigators, the driver of a silver Hyundai Genesis was traveling west on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and began crossing onto on-coming traffic in order to pass slower vehicles.
The Hyundai then slammed head on into a blue Chevrolet Spark and fled the scene. Witnesses nearby told officers that a man, woman and child fled the scene on foot.
The driver of the Chevrolet suffered from serious injuries and was transported to Grady Hospital in critical but stable condition.
After further investigation, officers determined the Hyundai was reported stolen.
At this time, investigators are working to identify the occupants in the Hyundai.
