Police say driver at-fault in 4-car collision fled scene

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The driver believed to be at fault for a four-car collision was nowhere to be found when police arrived to the scene Friday evening.
DeKalb Police say the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Presidential Pkwy in Atlanta. Three of the driver suffered minor treatment, and all except one were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say the at fault driver fled the scene on foot.
