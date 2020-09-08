DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dunwoody Police told CBS46 News a family was driving out of the Dunwoody Glen Apartments when they were violently ambushed by one of the victim's ex-boyfriends. Investigators said moments later that ex-boyfriend, Justin Deion Turner fired multiple rounds into the family’s car.
Dunwoody police explained 22-year-old Crystal Williams, her mother 46-year-old Danyell Sims, and her 18-year-old brother were hit by bullets fired by Turner. When police arrived, they found all three lying on the ground. Sadly both Williams and her mother were killed. William's brother survived the vicious attack.
Investigators said a child was also in the family’s car when Turner fired multiple rounds. Luckily that child was unharmed. Investigators told CBS46 NEWS they later tracked Turner down in Atlanta, where he was arrested after a foot chase.
Turner is now in the DeKalb county jail, and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a fire arm. This isn’t Turner’s first arrest, Dekalb county records show he was arrested last April and faced 13 charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.
